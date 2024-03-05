Orissa High Court Translator recruitment: Apply now to get salary as per Level 9 of the Pay Matrix

The Orissa High Court has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Translators in accordance with the provisions of “The High Court of Orissa (Appointment of Staff and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019” as amended from time to time.

The online applications, which started from 10 AM of March 3, will continue till 11.59 PM of March 17.

Nam and number of posts:

A total of 23 posts including 8 posts for women will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Age limits of Orissa High Court Translator recruitment:

A candidate must be above 21 (Twenty-One) years of age and below 32 (Thirty-Two) years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement i.e. 29.02.2024. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or such other qualification equivalent thereto having English/ Odia as an Honours subject with adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Examination Fee for Orissa High Court Translator recruitment:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 (Rupees five hundred) only through online by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking system. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Centre of Examination:

Examination Centre for each stage of recruitment process will be conveyed to the candidates in due course through the Court’s website and in the e-Admit Card. Request for change of centre will not be entertained.

Selection of candidates:

The candidates will be selected based on their performances in Preliminary Examination/Test, Main Written Examination, Computer Application Test and Viva-Voice Test.

Scale of pay:

The scale of pay of 235,400 -1,12,400 will be in Level 9 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Click here to read the Orissa High Court Translator recruitment notification.