BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for over 46,000 posts of Headmasters, Head teachers

BPSC Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications to fill up the vacancies under Headmaster and Headteacher posts. Notably, the recruitment in being conducted under the Education Department and SC, ST Welfare Department, Government of Bihar. An official notification for the recruitment has been released at the official website of BPSC.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up over 46,000 vacant posts. It is noteworthy mentioning that the online application process for the recruitment is yet to commence. However, the last date for the submission of online applications is April 2, 2024. For more details, check below:

BPSC Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: March 11, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: April 2, 2024

BPSC Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Headmasters: 6061 vacant posts

Head Teachers: 40,247 vacant posts

Total: Over 46,000 vacant posts

BPSC Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Candidates applying for the vacancy should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates need to check the official notification.

Application Fee

For candidates belonging to General category: Rs 750

For candidates belonging to ST/ SC category: Rs 200

For women candidates: Rs 200

How to Apply