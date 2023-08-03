SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Vacant Posts
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ in various departments.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ in various Ministries/Departments/Organizations including their Attached offices, Subordinate offices and Statutory bodies of the Government of India located in various States and Union Territories. The candidates who have skills in stenography are expected to apply for the post.
Important dates for the examination
Apply online starts on: 02/08/20223
Apply online ends on: 23/08/2023
Online Fee payment ends on: 23/08/2023
Window for Application form correction: 24/08/2023 to 25/08/2023 (23:00 PM)
Computer Based Examination: October 2023
Application Fee
General Candidates: Rs 100
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates: Nil
Age Limit
Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
Maximum Age Limit for Group C Stenographer: 30 Years
Maximum Age Limit for Group D Stenographer: 27 Years
Age relaxation is applicable according to rules.
Qualification
The interested candidates are expected to have 12th standard or equivalent qualification.
Vacancy details
Stenographer Grade C
|SC
|13
|ST
|3
|OBC
|22
|EWS
|6
|UR
|49
|Total Vacancy
|93
Stenographer Grade D
|SC
|165
|ST
|88
|OBC
|272
|EWS
|90
|UR
|499
|Total Vacancy
|1114