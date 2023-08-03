SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Vacant Posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published notification for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ in various Ministries/Departments/Organizations including their Attached offices, Subordinate offices and Statutory bodies of the Government of India located in various States and Union Territories. The candidates who have skills in stenography are expected to apply for the post.

Important dates for the examination

Apply online starts on: 02/08/20223

Apply online ends on: 23/08/2023

Online Fee payment ends on: 23/08/2023

Window for Application form correction: 24/08/2023 to 25/08/2023 (23:00 PM)

Computer Based Examination: October 2023

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates: Nil

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Group C Stenographer: 30 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Group D Stenographer: 27 Years

Age relaxation is applicable according to rules.

Qualification

The interested candidates are expected to have 12th standard or equivalent qualification.

Vacancy details

Stenographer Grade C

SC 13 ST 3 OBC 22 EWS 6 UR 49 Total Vacancy 93

Stenographer Grade D