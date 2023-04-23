Ordnance Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts, check details here

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi has invited applications from interested candidates to fill up for 100 posts which is tenure based CPW (Chemical Process Worker). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post before May 5, 2023.

Ordnance Recruitment 2023

Vacancy Details:

CPW (Chemical Process Worker): 100 posts

Ordnance Recruitment 2023 Important dates:

Last date to apply: May 5, 2023

Ordnance Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The educational qualification for the Tenure based CPW position are that the applicant should be either an Ex-Apprentice of AOCP Trade who has completed training or has experience in manufacturing and handling explosive materials in military settings. Alternatively, the applicant can be an Ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade who has undergone training in the Ordnance Factories of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board and has a valid NAC / NTC Certificate issued by NCTVT (now NCVT).

How to apply for Ordnance Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Ordnance Recruitment for Chemical Process Worker by following thw below steps:

Applicants are required to download the application form from the official website.

Along with the application form, candidates must submit all the necessary documents.

An extra photograph self-attested on the back of the photograph is also required.

The completed application form, necessary documents, and the self-attested photograph should be forwarded to the following address:

The General Manager,

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi,

District: Narmdapuram,

Madhya Pradesh, Pin -461 122.

For more details click here.