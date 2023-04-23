BARC Recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancy for 4374 posts, Apply online
Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria can submit online applications for BARC recruitment 2023 from April 24 onwards at barc.gov.in.
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has issued a fresh recruitment notification to fill out as many as 4374 vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted for the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician Boiler Attendant, Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I, and Stipendiary Trainee Category 2.
BARC aims to fill up a total of 4374 vacancies through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme.
Candidates can check more information on qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
BARC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Technical Officer – 181 Posts
- Scientific Assistant – 07 Posts
- Technician Boiler Attendant – 24 Posts
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – 1216 Posts
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 2946 Posts
BARC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Technical Officer – The candidate should have done M.Sc./B.Tech. in the relevant field.
- Scientific Assistant – The applicant should have a B.Sc In Food/ Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognized university.
- Technician Boiler Attendant – The applicant should be 10th pass with Booler Attendant Certificate from a recognized Institute.
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – The candidate should have done B.Sc./Diploma in the relevant field.
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 10th/12th/ITI
Age Limit
The candidates should have the following age limit to be eligible to apply for the posts.
- Technical Officer – 18 to 35 years
- Scientific Assistant – 18 to 30 years
- Technician Boiler Attendant – 18 to 25 years
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – 19 to 24 years
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 18 to 22 years
BARC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per prescribed format via online mode at https://barconlineexam.com. The online application link will open from tomorrow that is April 24,2023 and will remain active till May, 2023.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
The applicants need to pay an application fee for applying for the recruitment drive.
- Technical Officer – Rs 500
- Scientific Assistant – Rs 150
- Technician Boiler Attendant – Rs 100
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – Rs 150
- Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – Rs 100
