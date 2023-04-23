BARC Recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancy for 4374 posts, Apply online

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has issued a fresh recruitment notification to fill out as many as 4374 vacancies. The recruitment drive will be conducted for the post of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Technician Boiler Attendant, Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I, and Stipendiary Trainee Category 2.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria can submit applications online from April 24 onwards at barc.gov.in. BARC aims to fill up a total of 4374 vacancies through Direct Recruitment / Training Scheme.

Candidates can check more information on qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

BARC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Technical Officer – 181 Posts

Scientific Assistant – 07 Posts

Technician Boiler Attendant – 24 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – 1216 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 2946 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Technical Officer – The candidate should have done M.Sc./B.Tech. in the relevant field.

Scientific Assistant – The applicant should have a B.Sc In Food/ Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognized university.

Technician Boiler Attendant – The applicant should be 10th pass with Booler Attendant Certificate from a recognized Institute.

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – The candidate should have done B.Sc./Diploma in the relevant field.

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 10th/12th/ITI

Age Limit

The candidates should have the following age limit to be eligible to apply for the posts.

Technical Officer – 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant – 18 to 30 years

Technician Boiler Attendant – 18 to 25 years

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – 19 to 24 years

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – 18 to 22 years

BARC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per prescribed format via online mode at https://barconlineexam.com. The online application link will open from tomorrow that is April 24,2023 and will remain active till May, 2023.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The applicants need to pay an application fee for applying for the recruitment drive.

Technical Officer – Rs 500

Scientific Assistant – Rs 150

Technician Boiler Attendant – Rs 100

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I – Rs 150

Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II – Rs 100

Also Read: BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Open For Handyman/ Loader Posts, 10th Pass Can Apply