ONGC recruitment 2022: Online application for fresh vacancy issued, check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of as many as 14 vacant posts.

ONGC has invited applications for the Assistant Legal Advisor posts. As per the notice, the company will recruit Assistant Legal Advisor through CLAT 2022. Online application for this recruitment will have to be done by visiting ONGC’s website https://ongcindia.com/.

As per the recruitment advertisement, there are total 14 vacancies for the post of Assistant Legal Advisor in ONGC.

Vacancy details:

Total Vacancy – 14

Unreserved – 6

OBC – 3

SC – 3

EWS – 2

Eligibility Criteria:



Candidates should have passed LLB with minimum 60% marks. Also, three years of practice experience should also be there.

Candidates should have appeared the CLAT 2022 for LLM.

Candidates have to be shortlisted based on marks obtained in CLAT 2022 as well as in personal interview separately, in addition to fulfilling other qualification criteria.

Upper age limit:



Unreserved – 30 years

OBC – 33 years

SC – 35 years

Divyang – 40 years

Ex-Serviceman – 35 years

Salary:

The salary of 3% increment per annum will be available with the pay scale 60000-180000/- for the post of Assistant Legal Advisor. You will get 35% allowance of basic salary. This will include Dearness Allowance, HRA, CPF etc. allowance.

How to Apply:

Candidates who have applied for CLAT-2022 for LLM may apply through online application with link available at www.ongcindia.com with the required details.

with the required details. Registration charges is Rs 300 for GEN/OBC/EWS categories. There are o registration charges for SC/ST/PWBD.

Eligibility of candidate is confirmed after document verification.

Correspondence with registered candidates shall be don through their registered e-mail and phone number.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online registration of application: 13-09-2022

Last date of online registration of application: 03-10-2022

Click here to see the complete details in the official notice.