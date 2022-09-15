ONGC Scholarship: Eligible candidates can get Scholarship upto Rs 30,000 each per month

ONGC Scholarship: Eligible candidates can get Scholarship upto Rs 30,000 each per month

ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme 2022-23 is an initiative offered by the Corporate Sports Division, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. to provide financial assistance to the upcoming young talented sportspersons who have the potential to excel in their respective sports.

This will help them pursue their dream, bring acclaim & laurels to the country and inspire the younger generation for engaging in sports activities. The selected candidates will receive up to Rs 30,000 per month.

Eligibility for ONGC Sports Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be an Indian citizen

Be a sportsperson of 14 to 25 years of age (Note – Minimum age of 14 years will be considered as on 1st April 2022. However, minimum age criteria for scholarship in Chess, Gymnastics & Swimming will be 10 years.)

Not availing any scholarship/stipend from any other organization during the scholarship period

Benefits of ONGC Sports Scholarship

The amount of Scholarship to be granted to the selected sportspersons will be as under –

Category National Level (INR per month) International Level (INR per month) Sub Junior Rs 15,000 Rs 20,000 Junior Rs 20,000 Rs 25,000 Senior Rs 25,000 Rs 30,000

Benefits & Facilities to the Sportspersons:

The sportspersons selected for a scholarship will be given chance to represent ONGC Team in PSPB/AIPSSPB and other competitions within the country. These players will be paid TA/DA and necessary expenditures for participation in the tournaments.

The sportspersons selected for a scholarship will also be provided playing kits with the ONGC logo which they will wear during their participation in the competitions.

The scholarship holder can avail individual health insurance cover for INR 5 lakh for self only. The individuals will acquire requisite health insurance coverage on their own and premiums up to INR 7,000 will be reimbursed by ONGC.

Documents needed for ONGC Sports Scholarship:

Birth certificate

Passport or Aadhar Card or 10th Class certificate (any one)

ONGC Sports Scholarship Selection Criteria:

The proficiency of the sportsperson will be evaluated based on their participation/performance in National & International tournaments/events recognized by National/International Sports Federations/Associations.

The criteria for Badminton, Billiards & Snooker, Golf, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis and Para Games where ranking at International/National level is available and the same will be considered as criteria for selection for scholarship as given below –

Latest National & International Singles Rankings available on the closing date of the submission of applications will be considered for selection.

Evaluation will be based on total points scored in both National & International rankings

Any tie-in points will be broken in the following sequence –

Based on better International ranking and if required

Based on a better National ranking

The Evaluation Criteria for Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Boxing, Carrom, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Kabaddi, Swimming, Volleyball, Wrestling & Para Games will be based on the score matrix.

Evaluation will be based on performance in National & International tournaments/championships recognized by National/International Sports Federations / Associations held in 2021-22 and till the last date of submission of application.

One single best performance/achievement in the year will be considered for evaluation as per the score matrix given in the table above.

In case of a tie in scores of sportspersons, their next best performances will be considered, till the tie is broken.

If the tie could not be broken by the given criteria, the opinion of an outside expert of the game/sport shall be final.

In Athletics, the tie will be broken on the basis of better Timing/Distance/Height achieved by a sportsperson in the championships/meets under evaluation.

The Evaluation Criteria for Cricket will be based on the following criteria (as per clause 18.8 of SP 2020) –

A player should have played at least 5 matches in playing XI.

The performance of players will be evaluated for 2021-22 as below –

A Batsman should have played a minimum of 5 matches or 100 balls, strike rate (total runs scored/no. of matches played).

A Bowler should have bowled a minimum of 20 overs in T-20 or 30 overs in One Dayers, economy (total wickets taken/no of match played)

A Rounder should have played a minimum of 5 matches or 100 balls & bowled a minimum of 20 overs in T-20 or 30 overs in one dayers, strike rate and economy in bowling.

Based on the above criteria, selection will be done with the opinion of the outside expert and will be final.

For Chess, the evaluation will be based on total points scored as per the matrix for:

ELO rating average for last 6 months & One best performance in National/International tournament.

Ties will be broken based on the better ELO rating of the players.

Matric for ELO rating average for last 6 months

National & International rankings for tournaments conducted by the World chess federation in 2021-22 & till the last date of submission of application

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through the ‘Scholarship Guidelines’.

Terms and conditions of ONGC Sports Scholarship

The scholarships will be granted for the remaining period of FY 2022-23.

The maximum age for which a scholarship can be granted is 25 years. Therefore, the applicant’s up to the age of 24 years as on 1st April 2022 can apply for the sports scholarship.

Being merit-based sports scholarship, each sportsperson will have to apply afresh every year.

Everything being equal (in case of a tie of scores for evaluation), preference will be given to sports persons belonging to the EWS category at all levels of representation. The applicant would be required to submit an EWS certificate of the previous financial year issued by the Competent Authority duly notified by Govt. of India from time to time.

ONGC will neither be held liable for any loss/damage/injury/disability caused to any said sports scholarship holder nor shall indemnify any of the said sports scholarship holders towards such loss/damage/injury/disability which may arise or occur while performing any such sports activity.

ONGC reserves the right to discontinue the scholarship of any sportsperson due to false declaration/fake certificate, conduct, discipline or any other reason deemed fit by the organization.

ONGC Sports Scholarship Deadline:

September 21, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)