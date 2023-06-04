NIT Recruitment 2023, apply for 107 posts in Karnataka

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka has released an official notification for the recruitment of 107 teaching posts on its official website.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal located on the northern side of Mangalore City is an Institute of National Importance that ranks among the top ten engineering institutes in India (NIRF, 2021 and 2022).

National Institute of Technology Karnataka is an Institute of National Importance for quality education in Architecture, Engineering, Management, and Science.

More than 270 faculty members hailing from different parts of the country have made NITK their home. Several faculty are among the top 2 percent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

Candidates with a good and consistent academic record, motivated for teaching, research, outreach, and committed to institutional development may apply. Reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS candidates will be applicable as per the Government of India norms.

Interested candidates must download the form fill it and submit the application form offline, that is through post.

Important dates:

Opening date of online portal : 26/06/2023

Last date for submission of online application : 30/06/2023

Faculty positions are open in the following Departments / Schools:

For Assistant Professor:

For Associate Professor:

For Professor:

Application Fee for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023:

Candidates applying for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023 have to pay application fees as specified here, that is as follows:

For General and OBC candidates- Rs. 2,500.

For SC, ST, PwD and EWS candidates- Rs. 1,000.

How to apply for NIT Karnataka recruitment:

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. They that have to take a printout of the application form and send the hard copy of the application form by post to:

The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, Mangaluru – 575 025, Karnataka, India.

Tenure for NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023:

As given in the official notification of NIT Karnataka recruitment 2023, the selected candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis for a period of 1 year.

Here are the Important Website links:

Faculty Recruitment 2023(Detailed Advertisement)