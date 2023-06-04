PNB SO Recruitment 2023: Banking aspirants can apply for 240 posts, See details

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment drive to the post of Specialist Officer of of Credit, Industry, Civil Engineer, Architect, Economics, Data Scientist, and Cyber Security. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of PNB at pnbindia.in till June 11, 2023. The registration process has commenced starting from May 24.

This recruitment drive will fill up 240 posts in the organization. Candidates can check the details of the Punjab National Bank SI Recruitment 2023 such as detailed eligibility criteria, selection process, salary, and other related details below

Important Dates

Application starting date: May 24, 2023

Last date of application: June 11, 2023

Online Exam Date: June 2, 2023

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 200 posts

Officer-Industry: 8 posts

Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 posts

Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 posts

Officer-Architect: 1 post

Officer-Economics: 6 posts

Manager-Economics: 4 posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 3 posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 4 posts

Senior Manager- Cyber Security: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree in a relevant discipline as per their post preference.

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 21 years (25 years for Manager Post, 27 years for Sr. Manager Post)

Maximum Age Limit: 30 years (35 years for Manager Post, 38 years for Sr. Manager Post)

Candidates can check more details about the educational qualification and age limit through the official Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test followed by personal interview or personal interview only, depending upon the applications response received against each post, as per discretion of the Bank.

The written test will be for 100 marks and personal interview for 50 marks.

Candidates qualify8ing in the written test will be considered for shortlisting for Interview.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates: Rs. 50/- + GST@18% per candidate (only postage charges)

Other category candidates: Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% per candidate.

Detailed Notification available here