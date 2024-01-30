NCL Assistant Foreman online application deadline alert, apply now

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited online applications from Indian nationals possessing minimum qualification required for regular appointment to the posts as mentioned in Table A for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh.

The online application for a total of 150 posts of Assistant Foreman is underway.

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C: 9

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C: 59

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C: 48

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C: 34

NLC Assistant Foreman vacancy Eligibility/Essential Qualification:

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C:

Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; &

Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Electronics Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C:

Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; &

Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 years course) in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C:

Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination; &

Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 years course) in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

Pay scale:

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C: Minimum of (Monthly rated) Grade-C Basic Rs 47330.25 per month.

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C: Minimum of (Monthly rated) Grade-C Basic Rs 47330.25 per month

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C: Minimum of (Monthly rated) Grade-C Basic Rs 47330.25 per month.

Age limit:

The candidate(s) must have attained the minimum age of 18 years as on the Crucial Date and the age should not exceed the upper age limit i.e. 30 years on the Crucial Date. However, relaxation in the upper age limit for the deserving candidates.

Application fee for NLC Assistant Foreman vacancy:

Unreserved (UR) /OBC- Non Creamy Layer / EWS: Rs 1000.00/- plus applicable GST Rs. 180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only)

SC/ ST/ ESM / PwBD/ Departmental Candidates: Nil

Selection process:

Eligible candidates meeting the minimum eligibility criteria as on the Crucial Date, as specified under this Notification, will be required to appear for a Computer Based Test. The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative score in the Computer Based Test.

How to apply:

Candidates are advised to login into the official website of NCL by using URL www.nclcil.in.>Career>Recruitment >Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of various posts of Supervisory Staff i.e. Assistant Foreman (Mechanical/ E&T/ Electrical)> Apply online.

Important dates of NLC Assistant Foreman vacancy:

Start date of Online registration and form submission: 15/01/2024 (10:00 AM)

Closing date for online registration and form submission (that is Crucial Date – The date for determining the eligibility of candidate in all respect as prescribed in Table A in this Employment Notification for different posts.): 05/02/2024 (11:59 PM)

Tentative date of downloading the admit card for eligible candidates: Will be intimated through official website

Tentative Date of Computer Based Test: Will be intimated through official website

Tentative date of declaration of result: Will be intimated through official website

