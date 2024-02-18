NALCO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 42 Jr Foreman and other posts

NALCO will close the recruitment window for various positions including Jr Foreman, Laboratory Assistant Gr.III, and more today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of NALCO at nalcoindia.com. The application process started on January 30, 2024 and the deadline has been set for today that is February 18. That means the application link will be closed today.

Following the application submission, candidates need to send a hard copy of the application, along with necessary documents to the address mentioned at the end of this article before the deadline.

NALCO Recruitment 2024 Details

Total Vacancy: 42 posts

Jr Foreman (Shot Firer/Blaster): 2 posts

Jr Foreman (Overman) / Jr.Foreman (Mines):18 posts

Jr Foreman (Electrical): 5 posts

Jr Foreman (Surveyor): 5 posts

Jr Foreman (Civil): 2 posts

Laboratory Assistant Gr.III: 2 posts

Dresser–Cum-First Aider: 4 posts

Nurse Gr.III: 4 posts

Educational Qualification

The job seeker must have passed Class 10th, Class 12th, Diploma or Degree in a relevant discipline from recognised University or Institute to be eligible to apply for the posts.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, SC, ST, PwBD, ex-servicemen, or internal candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

How to apply for NALCO Recruitment 2024

Step-1: Got to the official website at nalcoindia.com and Click on the career tab.

Search for the Application link and open it.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Then upload all the necessary documents.

After that you need to pay the application fee if required.

Submit the application form.

Candidates are advised to take out a printout for future need.

After all this, candidates still need to send a hard copy of the application along with self-attested photocopies of all documents to the following address: Cell, HRD Department, S&P Complex, National Aluminium Company Limited, Angul – 759145, Odisha by post. It should be able to reach the specified address by February 26, 2024. Otherwise the application will get rejected.

Those interested in applying can check more details regarding the recruitment drive at official website of NALCO at nalcoindia.com.