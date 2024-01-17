NALCO Deputy Manager recruitment 2024: Online application begins, apply now

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several Deputy Manager posts including Finance, Systems, HRD, Geology, Survey, Coal Mining and Materials.

The online submission of application which began at January 16 will continue till February 2. The candidates can apply free of cost;

NALCO Deputy Manager recruitment 2024 details:

Manager (Finance): 10

Manager (Systems): 7

Manager (HRD): 14

Manager (Geology): 1

Manager (Survey): 1

Manager (Coal Mining): 1

Manager (Materials): 5

NALCO Deputy Manager educational qualification:

Manager (Finance): Degree in any discipline with Chartered Accountant (CA) or Cost Accountant (CMA).

Manager (Systems): Degree in Engg. is essential. Recognized PG Diploma in Computer Science (Duration of not less than 2 years) OR Master in Computer Application OR M-Tech in Computer Science is desirable.

Manager (HRD): Degree in any discipline is essential. Recognized PG Diploma in Personnel Management/Labour Welfare/Industrial Relations/ Management/ Behavioral Science/Trg. & Development /HRD/ HRM (duration of not less than 2 years or full time regular course of 1 year) OR MBA with specialization in PM/IR/HRD/HRM (Duration of not less than 2 years) OR PG Diploma in Social Welfare (IISW, Cal) is desirable.

Manager (Geology): M.Sc. (Geology)

Manager (Survey): Degree in Mining Engg. Surveyor certificate of Competency in COAL is desirable.

Manager (Coal Mining): Degree or Equivalent in Mining Engineering with 2nd Class Certificate of Competency under Coal Mines regulation (Restricted / Unrestricted).

Manager (Materials): Degree in Engg or any discipline is essential. Degree or recognised PG Diploma in Materials Management (Duration of not less than 2 years or full time regular course of 1 year) OR MBA with specialization in Materials Management/Supply Chain/Logistics (Duration of not less than 2 years or full time regular course of 1 year) is desirable.

Application fee for NALCO Deputy Manager recruitment 2024:

There is no application fee.

Scale of Pay, Minimum period of executive grade experience, CTC and maximum Age:

How to apply for:

The candidates need to apply online in the career section of NALCO website (www.nalcoindia.com). Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully and fill-in the online application form giving accurate information. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will summarily be rejected.

Click here to read the NALCO Deputy Manager recruitment 2024 notification.