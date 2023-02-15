Ministry of Defence recruitment for 1793 Fireman and other posts

Ministry of Defence has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts of Tradesman Mate and Fireman. Interested candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts through the official site of Army Ordnance Corps Centre at aocrecruitment.gov.in on. A total of 1793 Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts will be filled in the organisation with this recruitment drive.

Important dates:

The last date for submitting of online application is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The online registration and submission of application will close at 2359 hours on last day.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total posts- 1793

Tradesman Mate: 1249 posts

Fireman: 544 posts

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Age Limit

The age limit of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

Depending on the number of applications received, the number of candidates for tests will be restricted by the system based short listing process based on the marks obtained in the prescribed minimum educational qualification for the post(s). For the posts of Fireman & Tradesman Mate, where physical/endurance test is prescribed prior to written test, a ratio of 1:75 i.e. number of application per post will be considered.

Pay scale:

Tradesman Mate: Level 1, Rs. 18,000/- to Rs. 56,900/

Fireman: Level 2 Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/

Important Instruction

Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP based authentication on Mobile and email ID.

The official notification is given in the below link.

For more details Click Here