Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 81100, Know how to apply here

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 81100, Know how to apply here

The Ministry of Defence has invited applications from eligible Indian National candidates for the posts of Steno II and MTS (Messenger, Daftry and Safaiwala). A total of 07 vacancies will be filled for the group c posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive as per the instructions.

The candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

Check other details below about the Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Vacancy Details for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Steno II – 01

MTS (Messenger) – 04

MTS (Daftry) – 01

MTS (Safaiwala) – 01

Pay Scale for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

1. Steno II: Rs.25500 to Rs.81100

2. MTS (Messenger): Rs 18000 to Rs 56900

3. MTS (Daftry): Rs 18000 to Rs 56900

4. MTS (Safaiwala): Rs 18000 to Rs 56900)

Age Limit

The candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 25 years. Age calculation will be reckoned from last crucial date of receipt of application i.e. 21 days.

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

1. Steno II

Education and other Qualification: 12th standard pass or equivalent from a recognized board of states/centre and skill test norms dictation. 10 mts, 80 w.p.m. transcription. 50 mts (eng.), 60 mts (Hindi) on computer.

2. MTS (Messenger)

Educational and other Qualification: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board of states/centre.

Desirable Skill: Conversant with the duties of the messenger trade with one year of experience in the trade.

3. MTS (Daftry)

Educational and other Qualification: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board of states/centre.

Desirable Skill: Conversant with the duties of the messenger trade with one year of experience in the trade.

4. MTS (Safaiwala)

Educational and other Qualification: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board of states/centre.

Desirable Skill: Conversant with the duties of the safaiwala trade with one year of experience in the trade.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Eligible Indian National candidates can apply as per the prescribed format and send the application along with self attested photocopies of documents to reach Officer Commanding Establishment, HQ Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, Cubbon Road, Bangalore 560001 (Karnataka) by ordinary post within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

Check the full notification below: