MCL recruitment 2023 notification released, 295 posts to be filled up; check details

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, A Govt. of India Undertaking invites online applications from eligible citizens of India to fill up 295 vacant posts.

The candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may submit their applications through online mode only on the official website of MCL (www.mahanadicoal.in) on or before January 23.

Vacancy Details:

Surveyor: 68 posts

Mining Sirdar: 145 posts

Overman: 82 posts

Eligibility/essential qualification:

Jr.Overman:

Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications approved in that behalf by the Central Government from any recognized Institute.

Valid Overman Competency Certificate(Un-Restricted) issued by Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both Open Cast (OC) & Under Ground (UG) Mines or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Overman as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both OC & UG Mines.

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Valid Gas Testing Certificate.

Mining Sirdar:

Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. OR Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications approved in that behalf by the Central Government from any recognized Institute.

Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency (Un-Restricted) from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both Open Cast (OC) & Under Ground (UG) Mines or any other certificate of Competency in Mining which entitle the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both OC & UG Mines.

Valid First Aid Certificate.

Valid Gas Testing Certificate.

Surveyor:

Senior Secondary school examination or intermediate examination (10+2) or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. OR Diploma in Mining/Mine Surveying Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining/Mine Surveying Engineering or other equivalent qualifications approved in that behalf by the Central Government from any recognized Institute.

Valid Survey Certificate of Competency (Un-Restricted) granted by Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both Open Cast (OC) & Under Ground (UG) Mines.

Age limits:

The Cut-Off date for determining Age Limit Criteria will be the last date of receipt of application i.e. 23/01/2023.

Candidate must not be below 18 years of age as on 23/01/2023.

The upper age limit is 30 years as on 23/01/2023 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates.

However, there will be relaxation in the upper age for the deserving candidates.

Examination fee:

Candidates belonging to General (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1000/- plus applicable GST – Rs 180/- totalling Rs 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only).

Timeline:

Starting Date of online application & Payment gateway: 03/01/2023 (10 AM)

Last Date of Submission of online Application: 23/01/2023 (11:50 PM)

Click here to read the MCL recruitment 2023 notification.