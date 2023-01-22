LIC ADO recruitment 2023 for 9394 vacancies across India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released a fresh recruitment notification for recruitment to posts of Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) in the jurisdiction of the various Divisional Offices under North Zonal Office, Delhi. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9394 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

LIC ADO recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: January 21, 2023

Closing date of application: February 10, 2023

Download of call letter: March 4, 2023

Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023

Main exam: April 8, 2023

LIC ADO recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

LIC ADO recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India. For more information, candidates can check the detailed Notification given below. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests, interview of the candidates who qualify in the on-line test and Medical examination.

Stipend & Remuneration:

During the apprentice period, the candidate selected as an Apprentice Development Officer will be paid a fixed amount per month as stipend, as per the rules of LIC Of India. Apprentice Development Officers, other than those from LIC Employee Category, shall be paid stipend equal to the minimum of the basic pay and the dearness allowance thereon on the scale of pay applicable to Development Officers as on the date of commencement of the apprenticeship. At present, the amount of stipend will be approximately Rs.51500/- per month, except in case of the candidates selected from LIC Employee Category.

A Probationary Development Officer at a specified Headquarter in the area will be placed in the scale of Rs 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-45,240-2645(17)-90,205 plus allowances and other benefits as per the rules in force. On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, the basic pay of Rs 35650/- per month (except for LIC Employee Category candidates) in the scale of 35650-2200(2)-40050-2595(2)-45240-2645 (17)-90205 and other admissible allowances as per rules shall be payable. Total emoluments at the minimum of the scale will be inclusive of House Rent Allowance & City Compensatory Allowance, wherever admissible depending upon the classification of city. It will be approximately Rs 56000/- in an ‘A’ Class City.

Application Fees

The candidate need to pay an application fees is Rs 750/-and the SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 100/- fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to apply for LIC ADO recruitment 2023

Candidates should apply through the link given on our website- https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/careers. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. The last date to apply is February 10, 2023.

Check detailed official notification here