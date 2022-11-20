JSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 700 training officer posts, check details here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has given a notification to conduct Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officer Competitive Examination (JIIOCE)– 2022 for the recruitment of Training Officer vacancy. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply Online.
JSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 711 vacancies of Industrial Training Officers.
JSSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates. For SC, ST candidates the application fee is ₹50.
Important Dates
- Starting Date to Apply Online: 18-10-2022 from 11:00 AM
- Last Date to Apply Online: 02-12-2022 up to Mid Night
- Last Date for Payment of Fee: 04-12-2022
- Last Date for Upload of Photo & Signature: 06-12-2022
- Date for Errors Correction in Application Form: 07-12 (11:00 am) to 10-12-2022
JSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit official website jssc.nic.in
- On the homepage click on ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022
- Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Keep the hard copy of future reference.
Click here to read the official notification.