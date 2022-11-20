JSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 700 training officer posts, check details here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has given a notification to conduct Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officer Competitive Examination (JIIOCE)– 2022 for the recruitment of Training Officer vacancy. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply Online.

JSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 711 vacancies of Industrial Training Officers.

JSSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100 for UR (Unreserved),EWS,EBC-I, BC-II candidates. For SC, ST candidates the application fee is ₹50.

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 18-10-2022 from 11:00 AM

Last Date to Apply Online: 02-12-2022 up to Mid Night

Last Date for Payment of Fee: 04-12-2022

Last Date for Upload of Photo & Signature: 06-12-2022

Date for Errors Correction in Application Form: 07-12 (11:00 am) to 10-12-2022

JSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022

Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application

Upload documents, pay fee and submit form

Keep the hard copy of future reference.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.