HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Application open for 4476 posts, Salary up to Rs 1,51,100
HPSC (Haryana Public Service Commission) has released notification for 4476 vacancies for PGT posts in Haryana and Mewat cadre.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced vacancies for PGT (Post Graduate Teachers) for various subjects. The registration process is to commence on November 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 4476 vacancies. Out of which, 613 are for the Mewat candidate and the remaining 3863 are for the Haryana.
For all important details, check below:
HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Important dates:
- Application starting date: November 21, 2022
- Application closing date: December 12, 2022
- Exam date: 2nd or 3rd week of February
- Admit card release date: TBA
HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:
For Haryana Cadre:
Total – 3863
- Commerce – 100
- Computer Science – 1633
- Fine Arts – 580
- History – 220
- Maths – 250
- Music – 80
- Physical Education – 680
- Political Science – 240
For Mewat Cadre
Total – 613
- Biology – 60
- Chemistry – 38
- Commerce – 7
- Computer Science – 78
- Ecoonomics – 7
- English – 73
- Fine Arts – 17
- Geography – 1
- Hindi – 70
- History – 53
- Maths – 65
- Home Science -65
- Music – 3
- Physical Education – 45
- Physics – 24
- Political Science – 47
- Psychology – 1
- Sociology – 2
- Urdu – 21
HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Pay Scale:
- The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs. 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100.
HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
- Interested candidates should have a Post Graduation degree in the concerned subject.
- The applicant should hold a consistent good academic record.
- Should have passed matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 12th/BA/MA with Hindi as compulsory subject.
- The candidate should have the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)’ qualified certificate.
Age Limit:
- Candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age.
Selection process:
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.
HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Admit card:
- The e-Admit cards will be available on the official website of HPSC-(http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/).
- No admit card shall be sent via post.
How to Apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2022
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from November 21, 2022 onwards via the official website. The last date for application submission is December 12, 2022.
Application fee:
- Male candidates of General category, Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana’: Rs 1000
- Female candidates of General category, Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana’: Rs 250
- Male candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States: Rs 1000
- Female candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States: Rs 250
- SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana: Rs 250
- PwD Category: No Fee
For HPSC PGT recruitment (Haryana) Notification, click here.
For HPSC PGT recruitment (Mewat) Notification, click here.