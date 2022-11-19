HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022: Application open for 4476 posts, Salary up to Rs 1,51,100

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced vacancies for PGT (Post Graduate Teachers) for various subjects. The registration process is to commence on November 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 4476 vacancies. Out of which, 613 are for the Mewat candidate and the remaining 3863 are for the Haryana.

For all important details, check below:

HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Application starting date: November 21, 2022

Application closing date: December 12, 2022

Exam date: 2nd or 3rd week of February

Admit card release date: TBA

HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:

For Haryana Cadre:

Total – 3863

Commerce – 100

Computer Science – 1633

Fine Arts – 580

History – 220

Maths – 250

Music – 80

Physical Education – 680

Political Science – 240

For Mewat Cadre

Total – 613

Biology – 60

Chemistry – 38

Commerce – 7

Computer Science – 78

Ecoonomics – 7

English – 73

Fine Arts – 17

Geography – 1

Hindi – 70

History – 53

Maths – 65

Home Science -65

Music – 3

Physical Education – 45

Physics – 24

Political Science – 47

Psychology – 1

Sociology – 2

Urdu – 21

HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs. 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100.

HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should have a Post Graduation degree in the concerned subject.

The applicant should hold a consistent good academic record.

Should have passed matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 12th/BA/MA with Hindi as compulsory subject.

The candidate should have the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)’ qualified certificate.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.

HPSC PGT recruitment 2022 Admit card:

The e-Admit cards will be available on the official website of HPSC-(http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/).

No admit card shall be sent via post.

How to Apply for HPSC PGT recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from November 21, 2022 onwards via the official website. The last date for application submission is December 12, 2022.

Application fee:

Male candidates of General category, Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana’: Rs 1000

Female candidates of General category, Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana’: Rs 250

Male candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States: Rs 1000

Female candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States: Rs 250

SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana: Rs 250

PwD Category: No Fee

For HPSC PGT recruitment (Haryana) Notification, click here.

For HPSC PGT recruitment (Mewat) Notification, click here.