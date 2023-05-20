Indian Navy job vacancies 2023: Online application for 372 posts underway, apply now

The online application by the Indian Navy for the recruitment for 372 vacancies of chargeman-II is underway. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

The last date for the submission of the application is May 29. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary on pay scale level 6 of the Pay Matrix of the 7th CPC.

Check more details below.

Important Dates

Online application starting date: 15.05.2023

Last date of online application: 29.05.2023 up to 11:00 pm

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

According to the official notification, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of chargeman-II.

Electrical- 42

Weapon- 59

Engineering- 141

Construction and Maintenance- 115

Production Planning and Control Group- 12.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

The applicant should have a degree in science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized college. OR Candidates should possess a degree in the appropriate discipline from a recognized college.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 age limit:

The candidate’s age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 application fee

All candidates are required to pay Rs 278 as an application fee excepts for women, SC,ST, PwBD, and ESM candidates, who are exempted from payment of fees.

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2023

Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Join Navy then Ways to Join

Next, click on the Civilian and then on chargeman-II

The online application will start on 15.05.2023 and the last date for filling the online application form is 29.05.2023.