UPSC Recruitment 2023 for 285 Vacancies: Check eligibility and other details
UPSC is inviting applications from qualified candidates to fill up 285 vacancies for various posts. The last date to apply is June 1, 2023.
UPSC is inviting applications from qualified candidates to fill up 285 vacancies for various posts. The posts are Senior Farm Manager, Cabin Safety Inspector, Head Librarian, Scientist-B, Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology), Specialist Grade III (Psychiatry), Assistant Chemist, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre) and General Duty Medical Officer (Homoeopathy).
The selected candidate for the above-mentioned posts will be given a monthly salary in level 10/11 of the pay matrix.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC from May 13, 2023 till June 1, 2023. Check more details here.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Online application starting date: 13.05.23.
- Last date for submitting the application form: 1.06.23
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
A total of 285 vacancies for the given posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.
- Senior Farm Manager- 01
- Cabin Safety Inspector- 20
- Head Librarian- 01
- Scientist-B- 07
- Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology)- 10
- Specialist Grade III (Psychiatry)- 03
- Assistant Chemist- 03
- Assistant Labour Commissioner- 01
- Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre)- 234
- General Duty Medical Officer (Homoeopathy)- 05
Age limit
- For Senior Farm Manager, Head Librarian and Assistant Labour Commissioner and General Duty Medical Officer (Homoeopathy)- 35 years.
- For Cabin Safety Inspector, Scientist-B, Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology), Specialist Grade III (Psychiatry) and Assistant Chemist- 40 years.
- For Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre)- 32 years.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification
For Senior Farm Manager: M.Sc. in Horticulture or Agriculture with specialization in Horticulture from a recognized University or Institute.
For Cabin Safety Inspector: Passed 10+2 from a recognised Board
For Head Librarian, Scientist-B: Degree of a recognized University. Degree or equivalent diploma in Library Science from a recognized University or Institution
For Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology): Masters Degree in Zoology from a recognized University
For Assistant Labour Commissioner: A Post Graduate Degree/Diploma from a recognized university in Social work or Labour welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or a Degree in Law from a recognized university.
How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC. The last date for submitting the application form is 1.06.23. For more details, you can check the official notification given below.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 and Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from payment of fee.
Download Official Notification