Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 146 Specialist Officer posts, apply online

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: The Indian Bank is inviting applications for filling up multiple vacant posts under the position of Specialist Officers. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of Indian Bank. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 156 SO posts.
Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply via the official website at www.indiabank.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the online application process has already begun from March 12. The last date for submission of online applications is April 1. For further details, check below:
Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2024
- Closing date for online application submission: April 1, 2024
Application Fee
- Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD categories: Rs 175
- All other candidates: Rs 1000
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on two phases:
- Written Examination
- Personal Interview
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.
- From there, they need to click on the “Careers” tab.
- Next, they need to click on the link that reads “Recruitment of Specialist Officers- 2024.”
- After which, a new redirected page will open.
- From there, they will get the option for new registration.
- Next, they need to proceed with the application.
- Fill up the form with all required details and upload all documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application.
- Candidates should take a printout of the application for future references.