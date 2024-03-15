Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 146 Specialist Officer posts, apply online

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: The Indian Bank is inviting applications for filling up multiple vacant posts under the position of Specialist Officers. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of Indian Bank. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filling up a total of 156 SO posts.

Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply via the official website at www.indiabank.in. It is noteworthy mentioning that the online application process has already begun from March 12. The last date for submission of online applications is April 1. For further details, check below:

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 12, 2024

Closing date for online application submission: April 1, 2024

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD categories: Rs 175

All other candidates: Rs 1000

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on two phases:

Written Examination

Personal Interview

How to Apply