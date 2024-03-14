SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 786 Lecturer vacancies to begin on March 20

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Odisha State Selection Board (SSB) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacant positions of Lecturers. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims at filing up a total of 786 Lecturer posts. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply through the official website of ssbodisha.ac.in.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the online registration process for the recruitment will commence from March 20 onwards. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released the the site of SSB. For further details, check below:

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting Date for online registration: March 20, 2024

Closing date for online registration: April 19, 2024

SSB Lecturer Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates must hold a Master’s degree in relevant field with 55 percent marks in aggregate.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 42 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based of the following stages:

Written Examination

Career and Viva-voce

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR and SEBC category: Rs 500

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD: Rs 200

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of Odisha SSB at ssbodisha.ac.in

From there, they need to click on “Apply” link.

Next, they need to click on the link that reads, “Advt No 04/2024: Recruitment of Lecturers for Non-Government Aided Colleges of the State.”

Fill in the application form with all required details.

Upload documents as instructed.

Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Also Read: