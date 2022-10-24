India Post vacancy 2022: Online application for new job begins, apply now

Applications are invited via online mode from Indian Nationals for Direct Recruitment of meritorious sportspersons from open marker under Sports Quota for filling up as many as 188 posts.
India Post vacancy 2022 details
Important dates:
- Dates for submission of online applications: October 23 – November 22
- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: November 22
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: November 22, 6 AM
- Tentative date for publication of provisional list of shortlisted candidates: December 12
Name and number of posts:
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: 71 posts
- Postman/Mail Guard: 56 posts
- MTS: 61 posts
- Total: 188
Educational qualification for India Post job vacancy 2022
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard: Minimum 12th standard passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized board.
- Minimum 10th standard passed from a recognised board.
India Post vacancy scale of pay:
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Rs 25,500- to Rs.81.100 in level 4 as per pay matrix plus admissible allowances
- Postman/Mail Guard: Rs 21,700- to Rs.69,100 in level 3 as per Pay matrix plus admissible allowances.
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Rs 18,000 to Rs 56.900 in level 1 as per Pay matrix plus admissible allowances.
India Post recruitment age limits:
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Between 18-27 years
- Postman/Mail Guard: Between 18-27 years
- Multi-Tasking Staff: Between 18-25 years:
- However, there will be relaxation in upper age limit for the deserving candidates.
Method of selection for India Post jobs:
- The applicants who fulfill the educational qualification and age criteria shall be eligible for inclusion in the merit list to the extent of number of vacancies notified for each post.
How to apply for India Post recruitment 2022:
- The job seekers must know that the application for the above-mentioned posts shall be submitted through online mode only at the website of Department of Posts (https://dopsportsrecruitment.in).
Click here to read the India Post recruitment notification 2022