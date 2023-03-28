India Post Recruitment 2023: Apply to get direct job with salary of Rs 63200

The Mail Motor Service, under the Ministry of Communication, has issued a notification and has invited applications for the vacancy year 2022 from the eligible Indian citizen for the post of Skilled Artisan (M.V. Mechanic) under direct recruitment.

Only one post will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The last date to receive the application is one month from the date of issue of notification (March 24).

The selected candidates will get the scale of pay between Rs 19900 and Rs 63200 plus admissible allowances as per the 7th CPC.

The India Post Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria for the post include a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. or VIII Std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade. For the trade of M.V. Mechanic, candidates should possess a valid driving license (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

The age limit for direct recruits is 18 to 30 years as of 01.07.2023 for UR, and for Government Servants, up to 40 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government.

The candidates will be selected based on a Competitive Trade Test. The syllabus for the respective trade is enclosed as Annexure 1. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the post by filling in the prescribed format of the application on plain paper in either English or Hindi, correctly and completely, duly signed by the candidate.

The application should be addressed to the office of “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, GPO building, Sector 17D, Chandigarh-160017,” and sent through speed post/registered post only. The last date for receipt of applications is one month from the date of issue of the notification in the Employment Newspaper. Applications received by any other means will be rejected, and the candidate should superscribe on the envelope specifically as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade M.V Mechanic.”

