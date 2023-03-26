Deadline for Post Office Recruitment 2023 ending soon: Apply now to direct job

The deadline to apply for the Post Office Recruitment 2023 is ending soon. The job seekers who have not applied yet for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) have last opportunity to apply now.

The deadline for the Post Office Recruitment is ending on March 31, 2023 by 17:00 hours. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 with admissible allowances.

Name and the Number of Post Office Vacancy 2023:

Post Office Recruitment 2023 age limits:

The minimum age limit of the candidate is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational & other qualifications for direct recruits:

Possessing of a valid driving license for light & heavy motor vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanisms (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle) Experience of driving light & heavy motor vehicles for at least three years. Pass in 10th standard from a recognized board or institute.

Desirable qualification:

Three years’ service as Home Guard or Civil Volunteer.

Applications in prescribed format completed in all respect should be sent to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No.37, Greams Road, Chennai 600 006 on or before 31-03-2023 by 1700 Hours, through Speed Post/Registered Post only.

Click here to read Post Office Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 notification.