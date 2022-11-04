India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for 98083 posts

The India Post Office has released a fresh recruitment notification for 98083 vacancies in all Postal Department Circles of India. Students who have passed 10th/ 12th are eligible to apply for this test.

Out of the total 98083 vacancies, 59099 are for Postmen, 1445 for the recruitment of Male guards, and the rest will be provided for the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website https://www.indiapost.gov.in/ after the application process starts.

You can check more information regarding this on the official website of Post Office.

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Total no. of Vacancies – 98083

Postman – 59099

Mailguard – 1445

Multi-Tasking (MTS) – 37539

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Postman: Applicant must have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board.

Mailguard: Applicant must have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills.

MTS: Applicant should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills.

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The aspirants applying for the post of Postman, Mail Guard, MTS should have a minimum age limit of 18 years and maximum of 32 years.

Age Relaxation for ST/SC Candidates is 5 years, OBC is 3 years, EWS – NA, PwD is 10 years, PwD + OBC is 13 years, PwD + SC/ST is 15 years.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a salary of up to Rs 33718 to Rs 35370.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Application fee

For General category candidates- Rs. 100

All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022

Go to the India Post official website www.indiapost.gov.in

Download the notification, click on the application link after reading it thoroughly.

Click on the apply online link on the home page.

Log in and fill up the application form as per given instruction.

Submit the application form.

The detailed official notification for the India Post Recruitment 2022 is expected to be published in November 2022.