Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs: More than 4000 posts to be filled up, check details

Here is a great news for the candidates who are in search of central government jobs and that too in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan . According to the latest notification issued by the Sangathan, more than 4000 teaching and non-teaching posts will be filled up in the near future.

“The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is going to fill up the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGTs, TGTs and Head Master through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2022,” the KVS said in a notice.

The tentative time schedule for Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs’ online application processing will be as under:

Issue of notification for LDCE: November 2

Activation of online link for LDCE: First week of November, 2022

Last date of creation of application link by the controlling officer and circulation to all employees: November 16

Last date for verification by the controlling officer and submission to CBCE: November 23, 2022

Date of L.D.C.E. Examination: Date will be notified separately.

Filling up of the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, Section Officer, Finance Officer, PGTs, TGTs and Head Master through Limited Department Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2022- Notification regarding.

The links for filling up of online application of the applicants will be provided to Deputy Commissioners/In-charge DCs/Assistant Commissioner/Directors/ Principals of all KVS, Regional Offices/KVS (Hqrs.)/ZIETs.

Deputy Commissioner/in-charge DCs/Director/Assistant Commissioner/Principals/In-charge principal will be responsible for correctness of the information furnished in application forms/documents submitted by applicants. They have to personally verify the information from the service records/ documents provided by the Applicant on the authenticity of the data provided by application. In case any information or part thereof is found false/incorrect/suppressed before or after examination/appointment, appropriate action would be initiated against the defaulter.

For all purposes, an eligibility will be established/decoded as on the first day of the vacancy year i.e. 1st January for the years 2018 to 2020 and 1st April, for 2021 to 2023 of the particular vacancy year. The employees under currency of Penalty are not eligible for applying through LDCE. However, if the disciplinary case is pending/contemplated, against any of the employees on the crucial date of eligibility, the concerned employee may be allowed provisionally to appear in LDCE subject to final outcome of the proceedings.

In the event of selection of the Applicant through the LDCE-2022, the credentials of the Applicant will be verified at the time of relieving and joining of incumbent. In case of any discrepancies, the same is to be brought to the notice of KVS (HQ) through the respective Regional Office immediately.

The steps for the Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs to be followed by controlling officers are as follows:

