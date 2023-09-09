ICG recruitment 2023: Application link opens for 350 posts of Navik and Yantrik posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has commenced the online application process for Navik and Yantrik recruitment. ICG aims to fill up a total of 350 vacancies for the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. The application link to apply for the post is open now and will close on September 22, 2023. Interested candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Check more details about the eligibility, vacancy, age limit, selection process and others here.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total posts- 350

• Navik(General Duty): 260 posts

• Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 posts

• Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 posts

• Yantrik (Electrical): 20 posts

• Yantrik (Electronics): 15 posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Navik (Domestic Branch): The candidate should be Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (General Duty): The applicants should be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: The candidates should be Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) ) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate who wants to apply for the posts should be between 18 years to 22 years of age. Candidates should be born between 01 May 2002 to 30 April 2006 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation is available for reserved categories candidates.

Selection Process

Candidates will be based on All India order of merit based on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV meeting the laid down medical standards during medical examination and the number of vacancies available for the post.

Application Fee

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST candidates does not need to pay any fee. The application fee can be paid through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023?

Step -1: Visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step- 2: Click on the Navik & Yantrik Registration 2023 link.

Step -3: Register and log in

Step -4: Fill in the application form

Step -5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step-6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check more educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification at the official website.