IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification out for Clerk vacancies, Check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a short notice for Clerk Recruitment 2023 for public sector banks. The IBPS Clerk dates have also been released, along with the announcement.

Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at official website of IBPS – ibps.in. The online registration process will likely start from July 1 and will end on July 21, 2023.

Check more details below:

Important Dates

The tentative window for online registration, which includes candidate fee payment and form editing and change, is from 1 to 21 July 2023. Pre-examination training will be held in August 2023, and admit cards will also be distributed in August 2023.

IBPS Clerk Notification is expected on June 30 or July 01, 2023. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification.

The preliminary and main online examinations for the common hiring procedure to choose candidates for clerical positions in the participating banks are provisionally set for August, September, and October 2023.

In 2022, IBPS have 6000 vacancies in the 11 government banks of India i.e. Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and other banks. This year we can also expect 6000 to 8000 vacancies.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a Graduate from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent university.

The candidate should know how to operate and work on computer systems i.e. he/she should have a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Age Limit:

The candidates age should be between 20 to 28 years.

IBPS Clerk Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Provisional Allotment.

Salary Details

The basic salary of an IBPS Clerk is Rs 19,900- Rs 47920 per month.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023