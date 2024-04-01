IB Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 660 Group B and Group C posts, details inside

IB Recruitment 2024: Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. Several positions under group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ will be filled up under this recruitment. A total of 660 posts will be filled up. The vacancies available include ACIO, JIO, SA, and others.

An official notification for the same has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their application. It is important to mention that the last date for submission of application is 60 days after the publication of notification. For further details, check below:

Vacant Posts for IB Recruitment 2024

ACIO-I/Exe: 80 vacant posts

ACIO-II/Exe: 136 vacant posts

JIO-I/Exe: 120 vacant posts

JIO-II/Exe: 170 vacant posts

SA/Exe: 100 vacant posts

JIO-II/Tech: 8 posts

ACIO-II/Civil works: 3 vacant posts

JIO-I/MT: 22 vacant posts

Cook: 10 vacant posts

Caretaker: 5 vacant posts

PA: 5 vacant posts

Printing Press Operator: 1 vacant post

Important dates for IB Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of applications: March 29, 2024

Closing date for submission of applications: May 29, 2024

Eligibility for IB Recruitment 2024

Candidates willing to apply must hold a class 10 pass certificate or a Diploma or a Graduation certificate. They should hold the certificate in a relevant field from a recognized university.

How to Apply