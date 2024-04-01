IB Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 660 Group B and Group C posts, details inside
IB Recruitment 2024: Under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. Several positions under group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ will be filled up under this recruitment. A total of 660 posts will be filled up. The vacancies available include ACIO, JIO, SA, and others.
An official notification for the same has been released. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their application. It is important to mention that the last date for submission of application is 60 days after the publication of notification. For further details, check below:
Vacant Posts for IB Recruitment 2024
- ACIO-I/Exe: 80 vacant posts
- ACIO-II/Exe: 136 vacant posts
- JIO-I/Exe: 120 vacant posts
- JIO-II/Exe: 170 vacant posts
- SA/Exe: 100 vacant posts
- JIO-II/Tech: 8 posts
- ACIO-II/Civil works: 3 vacant posts
- JIO-I/MT: 22 vacant posts
- Cook: 10 vacant posts
- Caretaker: 5 vacant posts
- PA: 5 vacant posts
- Printing Press Operator: 1 vacant post
Important dates for IB Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of applications: March 29, 2024
- Closing date for submission of applications: May 29, 2024
Eligibility for IB Recruitment 2024
Candidates willing to apply must hold a class 10 pass certificate or a Diploma or a Graduation certificate. They should hold the certificate in a relevant field from a recognized university.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to fill up a requisite form.
- The form (Annexure-II) will be available at the end of the official notification.
- Fill up the required details and attach the necessary documents.
- The duly filled application should be sent to the address mentioned.
- Joint Deputy Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021