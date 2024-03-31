SECR Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 733 posts of Apprentice, apply online
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) is calling applications to fill up multiple apprentice posts. An official notification for the recruitment has also been released. A total of 733 posts will be filled under the recruitment drive. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and apply online. Notably, the last date for submission of online applications is April 12, 2024.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. It is to be noted that submission of application via any other means will lead to immediate cancellation of candidature. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online applications: March 12, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: April 12, 2024
Vacant Posts for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024
A total of 733 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Categorically, they have been divided as follows:
- Unreserved: 296 vacant posts
- EWS: 74 vacant posts
- OBC: 197 vacant posts
- SC: 113 vacant posts
- ST: 53 vacant posts
Eligibility Criteria for SECR Recruitment 2024
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the posts should hold a Class 10 pass certificate.
- They should also hold an ITI certificate in their concerned trade.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 15 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 24 years of age
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the site at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
- From there, they need to click on the latest notification.
- After which, they need to click on “Apply Online” and get themselves registered.
- Fill up the application form with all required details.
- Upload all documents as per instructions.
- Submit the application and take a printout of the form for references.