Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin for 6000 constable posts soon

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is set to release a notification for the recruitment of Constables in Haryana Police in November or December 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 6000 positions, with 5000 for male candidates and 1000 for female candidates.

As per the recent changes in eligibility criteria for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2023, candidates will not receive additional marks for higher education. The official notification will be released shortly, and candidates will be able to apply online on the official website.

Details:

Exam Conducting Authority: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Name of Position: Constable

Total Number of Positions: 6000

Notification Release Date: November/December 2023

Commencement of Application Process: November/December 2023

Official Website: hpsc.gov.in

Eligibility

For Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2023, the age limit is set at 18-25 years. The crucial dates for age calculation will be updated by HSSC following the official notification release. Age relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Position Details

Position Name: Constable (Male)

Number of Vacancies: 5000

Eligibility: 12th Pass

Position Name: Constable (Female)

Number of Vacancies: 1000

Eligibility: 12th Pass

Selection Process

The recruitment process for Haryana Police Constable 2023 incorporates the following stages, based on the new recruitment rules:

Stage 1: Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – 2.5% weightage

Stage 2: Written Examination – 90% weightage

Stage 3: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – 2% weightage

Stage 4: Document Verification – 5% weightage (3% for NCC and 2.5% for socio-economic criteria)

Stage 5: Medical Examination

Application Process

To apply for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2023, follow these steps:

Stage 1: Check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Haryana Police Constable 2023 notification.

Stage 2: Ensure that candidates possess a valid CET Haryana scorecard with marks exceeding the cut-off.

Stage 3: Click on the online application link provided below.

Stage 4: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Stage 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Stage 6: Pay the application fee.

Stage 7: Print the application form for future reference.

For more details, you can visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission.