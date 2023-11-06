RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 67 posts, Apply online

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Central Southern Railway is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. Through this recruitment drive, the department aims at filling up a total of 67 vacant posts. The vacant posts ae available under the Sports Quota drive.

It is to be noted that the candidates are to submit their applications via online mode only. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications has been set as November 27, 2023. For further details, check below:

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: October 28, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: November 27, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications (For candidates of remote areas): December 12, 2023

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Level 4/5 jobs: 05 vacant posts

Level 2/3 jobs: 16 vacant posts

Level 1 jobs: 46 posts

Total: 67 vacant posts

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational qualification

Level 1 jobs: Candidates applying for Level 1 jobs should have passed 10th or ITI equivalent

Level 2/3 jobs: Candidates applying should have qualified +2 education

Level 4/5 jobs: Candidates applying should hold a graduation degree

It is to be noted that interested candidates are to check the official notification for detailed information.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 25 years of age

RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

Level 1: Rs 18,000

Level 2: Rs 19,000

Level 3: Rs 21,000

Level 4: Rs 25,000

Level 5: Rs 29,000

How to Apply