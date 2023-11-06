RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancies open for 67 posts, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 can check their eligibility and submit their applications before Nov 27.
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023: The Railway Recruitment Cell of the Central Southern Railway is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. Through this recruitment drive, the department aims at filling up a total of 67 vacant posts. The vacant posts ae available under the Sports Quota drive.
It is to be noted that the candidates are to submit their applications via online mode only. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell. Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications has been set as November 27, 2023. For further details, check below:
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: October 28, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: November 27, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications (For candidates of remote areas): December 12, 2023
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Level 4/5 jobs: 05 vacant posts
- Level 2/3 jobs: 16 vacant posts
- Level 1 jobs: 46 posts
Total: 67 vacant posts
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Educational qualification
- Level 1 jobs: Candidates applying for Level 1 jobs should have passed 10th or ITI equivalent
- Level 2/3 jobs: Candidates applying should have qualified +2 education
- Level 4/5 jobs: Candidates applying should hold a graduation degree
It is to be noted that interested candidates are to check the official notification for detailed information.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 25 years of age
RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale
- Level 1: Rs 18,000
- Level 2: Rs 19,000
- Level 3: Rs 21,000
- Level 4: Rs 25,000
- Level 5: Rs 29,000
How to Apply
- Candidates are to visit the official website of RRC at www.rrcmas.in
- Next, click on the RRC Central Railway recruitment 2023 link present on the homepage
- Log in to RRC/CR website
- Sign up to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number
- Fill up all the required information and submit all necessary documents
- Submit your application
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of their application for future references