Gail vacancy 2023 deadline to apply ending shortly, apply now

The deadline to apply for the job vacancy at GAIL Gas Limited is ending shortly. If you have not applied yet, there is a last chance to apply online.

The GAIL Gas Limited is recruiting a total of 104 Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site till April 10, 2023.

GAIL Vacancy 2023 Details

Associate (Technical): 72 posts

Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts

Associate (Marketing): 6 posts

Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts

Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts

Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts

Associate: 16 posts

Total: 104 posts

Also Read: CRPF Constable recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies for 9212 posts

GAIL vacancy 2023 eligibility criteria:

Associate (Technical): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical &

Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Productio n & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.

Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Productio n & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks. Associate (Fire & Safety): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50% marks.

Associate (Marketing): Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.

GAIL vacancy 2023 salary:

The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.

Other Benefits:

The selected candidates will get other benefits as per the policy of GAIL Gas Limited.

Application Fee:

For the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category candidates-Rs. 100, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Age limits:

The maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 50 years including all possible age relaxations.

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Selection Process:

The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.

Click here to read the GAIL Vacancy 2023 notification.