Fresh SSB Odisha Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024 notification out, 101 posts to be filled up

State Selection Board (SSB) of Department of Higher Education in Odisha has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 101 Non-Teaching posts.

The selected candidates will be posted at different Government Degree Colleges of Odisha as per ORSP Rules, 2017. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.ssbodisha.ac.in at the link available on this site. No other means / mode of submission of applications will be entertained.

SSB Odisha Non-Teaching vacancy 2024 details:

Important dates:

Opening Date and Time of online Applications: 16.03.2024 (1.00 P.M.)

Closing Date and Time of online Applications: 15.04.2024 (11.45 P.M.)

Name and number of post-wise vacancies:

Junior Assistant: 39 (w-13)

PET: 8 (w-3)

Laboratory Assistant- cum-Store Keeper: 54 (w-18)

Total: 101 posts including 33 posts for women.

Age Limits:

The minimum age limit for all categories of candidates shall be 21 years and the maximum age shall be 38 years of age as on 1st January 2024 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1986 and not later than 1st January, 2003.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant: A candidate must have passed +3 in Arts or Science or Commerce or such other qualification as is equivalent to +3 examinations with basic skill and knowledge in Computer and Information Technology applications.

(b) PET: A candidate must have possessed Bachelor Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor Degree in Arts with Certificate in Physical Education (B.A.C.P.Ed). The candidate must be of good mental condition and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the discharge of his / her duties in the service.

(c) Laboratory Assistant-Cum-Storekeeper: A candidate must have possessed Bachelor Degree with Honours in respective Practical Subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Anthropology, Education, Geography, Geology, Home Science & Psychology.

Method of Selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made through a Competitive Examination. To know more in details click on the link given below and read the notification.

Zone of Examination:

The written examination will be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Jeypore and Sambalpur depending upon the number of candidates from the respective Zone. In case, sufficient numbers of candidates are not available for any of the Zones excluding Bhubaneswar, the candidates opting for those Zones will be accommodated at the nearest Zone.

Application Fee:

A non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500/- (Rupees five hundred only) for the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes / PwDs and Rs 1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for other categories are to be collected. The amount shall be deposited online at the time of submission of online application.

The Account details for deposit of application fee:

Current Account No.35396835756, State Bank of India, Govt. Treasury Branch, Bhubaneswar, IFS Code: S8IN0009025.

How to apply:

Candidate must apply online through the website of State Selection Board, Odisha. They must go through the detailed INSTRUCTIONS before filling up the online Application Form. Read the notification for more details.

Click here to read the SSB Odisha Non-Teaching Recruitment 2024 notification.