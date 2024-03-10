RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 9144 Technician posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications to fill up numerous vacancies of Technician posts. It is noteworthy mentioning that 9144 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the website of RRB.
Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and register online. It is important to mention that the last date for applying online is April 8, 2024. The registration process has already begun from Saturday. Candidates are to get themselves registered via the official website of RRB. For more details, check below:
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Date of notification release: March 8, 2024
- Starting date for online registration: March 9, 2024
- Closing date for online registration: April 8, 2024
- Application modification window opens on: April 9, 2024
- Application modification window closes on: April 18, 2024
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts
- Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 vacant posts
- Technician Grade III: 8052 vacant posts
Total: 9144 vacant posts
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.
- They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 10 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 33 years of age
It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are:
- Document Verification
- Computer Based Test
- Medical Examination
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads “RRB Technician Recruitment 2024”
- Next they need to fill in the required details and get themselves registered.
- Next, they need to pay the application fee and submit their online application.
- Candidates are advised to keep a print out of their application form for future references.