RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 9144 Technician posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications to fill up numerous vacancies of Technician posts. It is noteworthy mentioning that 9144 vacancies will be filled up under this recruitment drive. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released at the website of RRB.

Interested candidates are to check their eligibility and register online. It is important to mention that the last date for applying online is April 8, 2024. The registration process has already begun from Saturday. Candidates are to get themselves registered via the official website of RRB. For more details, check below:

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Date of notification release: March 8, 2024

Starting date for online registration: March 9, 2024

Closing date for online registration: April 8, 2024

Application modification window opens on: April 9, 2024

Application modification window closes on: April 18, 2024

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 vacant posts

Technician Grade III: 8052 vacant posts

Total: 9144 vacant posts

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.

They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 10 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 33 years of age

It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are:

Document Verification

Computer Based Test

Medical Examination

How to Apply