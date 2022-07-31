EXIM Bank invites application for recruitment of Officer posts, Apply online

Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has issued a new notification to recruit eligible candidates for post of Officers on a contractual basis for the proposed Factoring operations. Eligible applicants can submit applications as per prescribed format on or before 6th August 2022.

The candidates will be recruited for the post of OC –Business Development Head, OC – Business Development, OC – Credit Head, OC – Credit, OC – Credit Administration, OC – Operations Head,OC – Operations and OC – Credit Control.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application – July 22, 2022

Last Date of online application – August 06, 2022

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

OC –Business Development Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Business Development – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates have experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Administration – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Control – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit

Head – 55 years

Other – 55 years

Selection Process for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by personal Interview.

Remuneration

Remuneration will be offered based on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market conditions. Salary shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates.

How to Apply for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the EXIM Bank’s official website and then ‘Career Section’.

Click on the “Proceed to online application” button. Do the Registration, by adding your mobile number and mail id. Fill the online form and upload the required documents.

Candidates can check more information on the recruitment drive on Official Notification given below.

EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

