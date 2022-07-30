BARC Recruitment 2022: 10th pass candidates can apply for 89 vacant positions

Are you a 10th pass job aspirant who is planning for a Government job? If yes, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applicants to fill up 89 vacant posts in the organisation.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applicants to fill up 89 vacant posts in the organisation. According to the notification by BARC, 10th degree holders can apply for various posts which include Stenographer, Assistant and Driver. So, if you are willing to apply for the post you can submit the online application by July 31, 2022 through BARC official website.

Details about BARC Recruitment 2022

Post: Work Assistant-A

Vacancies: 72

Pay Scale: 18,000/- (Per Month)

Details about vacancy: UR-20, SC-15, ST-12, OBC-15, EWS-3

Post: Driver

Vacancies: 11

Pay Scale: 19,900/- (Per Month)

Details about vacancy: UR-4, SC-2, ST-2, OBC-2, EWS-1

Post: Stenographer

Vacancies: 6

Pay Scale: 25,500/- (Per Month)

Details about vacancy: UR-3, SC-1, OBC-1, ST-1

Important dates for application submission

Opening date for submission: 01/07/ 2022

Last date for submission: 31/07/ 2022

Age Limit

Job type- Work Assistant, Steno, Driver

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years

Qualifications

Work Assistant- Candidates should have passed Class 10 from recognised board

Stenographer- Candidates should have passed Class 10 with 50% marks. In addition to that, they should have typing speed in English of 30 words per minute and 80 words per minute in English stenography.

Driver- Candidates should have passed Class 10 and must have valid driving license.

Application Fee

General Category: Rs 100

SC, ST, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen: Nil

Click here to check the official website

Click here to see the notification