ESIC Medical College and Hospital: Advertisement for Walk-in Interview for Professor, Associate Professor, and other posts out

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College & Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad has invited candidates to fill up vacant posts of Senior Resident, Associate Professor and other posts on a contractual basis through Walk-in Interview. As many as 94 posts are vacant according to this notification.

Important dates

Interested candidates for the above mentioned posts should report on 13/14/17/18/19/20/21/22/24 of July. The candidates are advised to read the notification in order to make sure about the exact time of the interview.

Application Fee

All Candidates: Rs 500

For SC/ST/Female Candidates/Ex-servicemen: Nil

Payment Mode: Online

Age Limit

Upper age limit for faculty, Super Specialist: 67 years

Upper age limit for Senior Resident: 45 years

Age relaxation for the posts are made according to the government norms.

Qualification

The interested candidates are expected to read the notification in order to know the exact details of the required qualification for the posts.

Vacancy for the posts

Professor: 10

Associate Professor: 25

Assistant Professor: 43

Specialist: 01

Senior resident: 12

Asst. Prof and Statistician: 01

Senior Resident: 01

Super Specialist: 01

Designation and Pay

Professor Rs. 2,22,543/- (Consolidated remuneration)+DA on TA Associate Professor Rs. 1,47,986/- (Consolidated remuneration)+DA on TA Assistant Professor Rs. 1,27, 141/-(Consolidated remuneration)+ DA on TA Super Specialist (Entry Level) (Full Time) Rs. 2,00,000/- (Consolidated remuneration) Super Specialist (Entry Level) (Part Time) Rs. 1, 00,000/- (4 Hrs 1per day & 4 days week + Rs 20,000/- for visiting charges in case of emergency call) Additional remuneration beyond 16 hrs/week Rs. 1200/- per additional hour. Specialist Rs. 1,47,986/- + (Consolidated remuneration) +DA on TA. Senior Resident (3 Yrs tenure) 7th CPC salary at Level-l l (In addition to the basic pay Rs.67,700.00 + other allowances like DA, NPA & HRA etc would be paid according to rules in force Tutor Rs. 90,321/- (Consolidated remuneration) +DA on TA.

Check the notification here

Check the official website here