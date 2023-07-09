ESIC Medical College and Hospital: Advertisement for Walk-in Interview for Professor, Associate Professor, and other posts out
ESIC Medical College & Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad has invited candidates to fill up vacant posts.
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College & Medical College Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad has invited candidates to fill up vacant posts of Senior Resident, Associate Professor and other posts on a contractual basis through Walk-in Interview. As many as 94 posts are vacant according to this notification.
Important dates
Interested candidates for the above mentioned posts should report on 13/14/17/18/19/20/21/22/24 of July. The candidates are advised to read the notification in order to make sure about the exact time of the interview.
Application Fee
All Candidates: Rs 500
For SC/ST/Female Candidates/Ex-servicemen: Nil
Payment Mode: Online
Age Limit
Upper age limit for faculty, Super Specialist: 67 years
Upper age limit for Senior Resident: 45 years
Age relaxation for the posts are made according to the government norms.
Qualification
The interested candidates are expected to read the notification in order to know the exact details of the required qualification for the posts.
Vacancy for the posts
Professor: 10
Associate Professor: 25
Assistant Professor: 43
Specialist: 01
Senior resident: 12
Asst. Prof and Statistician: 01
Senior Resident: 01
Super Specialist: 01
Designation and Pay
|Professor
|Rs. 2,22,543/- (Consolidated remuneration)+DA on TA
|Associate Professor
|Rs. 1,47,986/- (Consolidated remuneration)+DA on TA
|Assistant Professor
|Rs. 1,27, 141/-(Consolidated remuneration)+ DA on TA
|Super Specialist (Entry Level) (Full Time)
|Rs. 2,00,000/- (Consolidated remuneration)
|Super Specialist (Entry Level) (Part Time)
|Rs. 1, 00,000/- (4 Hrs 1per day & 4 days week + Rs 20,000/- for visiting charges in case of emergency call) Additional remuneration beyond 16 hrs/week Rs. 1200/- per additional hour.
|Specialist
|Rs. 1,47,986/- + (Consolidated remuneration) +DA on TA.
|Senior Resident (3 Yrs tenure)
|7th CPC salary at Level-l l (In addition to the basic pay Rs.67,700.00 + other allowances like DA, NPA & HRA etc would be paid according to rules in force
|Tutor
|Rs. 90,321/- (Consolidated remuneration) +DA on TA.