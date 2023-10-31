Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 192 Specialist Officer posts

Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a new notification for the direct recruitment of Specialist Officers posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for this job and meet all eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification can apply online on the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in. The online application process for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 has already commenced starting from October 28 and will end on November 19.

According to the official notification, a total of 192 candidates for the post of Specialist Officer in various streams including Information Technology, Law Officer, Credit Officer, and others.

Check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to CBI SO Recruitment here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

The organization aims to fill up 192 Specialist Officer posts through this recruitment drive.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wants to apply for the vacancies can check the official notification PDF to know the eligibility criteria including Educational Qualification and Age Limit.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment Selection Process

Selection will be done through an online written test and personal interview. Note that merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for a Test or Interview.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023

Grade/Scale Scale of Pay

MMG SCALE III: 63,840 – 1,990 (5) – 73,790 – 2,220 (2) – 78,230

SMG SCALE IV: 76,010 – 2,220 (4) – 84,890 – 2,500 (2) – 89,890

SMG SCALE V: 89,890 – 2,500 (2) – 94,890 – 2,730 (2) – 100,350

JMG SCALE I: 36,000 – 1,490 (7) – 46,430 – 1,740 (2) – 49,910 – 1,990 (7) – 63,840

MMG SCALE II: 48,170 – 1,740 (1) – 49,910 – 1,990 (10) – 69,810

How to apply for Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBI at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘New Registration’ tab.

Step 3: Register and login using the registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as per instructions.

Step 5: Upload the requisite documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee if there is any.

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future need.