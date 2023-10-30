BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Huge vacancies open for 69,692 posts, Apply from November 3

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified about the second phase recruitment drive for the Teacher posts. The notification for the Bihar School Teacher 2023 is out on the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for the mega recruitment drive from November 03 till November 14.

The online registration for the Teacher Recruitment 2023 in Bihar will open from November 03, 2023. The examination for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from December 07 to 10, 2023.

A total of 69692 vacancies will be filled in the second phase teacher recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: November 03, 2023

Last date of application: November 14, 2023

Tentative exam: December 07 to 10, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total posts- 69692

Secondary School- 18880

Special Secondary School- 270

Higher Secondary School-18830

Primary School (Bihar) – TBA

How to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Bihar 7th Phase Teacher Vacancy 2023” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and Login.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as per instructions.

Step 5: Upload the required documents including copies of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the submitted application form

Step 8: Keep a print out of the same for future need.