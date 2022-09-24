BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for 160 vacancies: Salary up to Rs 100000
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the various posts for deployment at “Department of Public Relation, Government of Madhya Pradesh” purely on fixed term contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23rd & 29th September, 2022.
You can check all the details regarding the Recruitment Notification below:
Important Dates
Date for Walk-in interaction/Interview: 23rd & 29th September 2022
Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2022
Total posts- 160
- Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: 50
- Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: 50
- Research Associate/Content Writer: 10
- Associate Consultant/Creative content writer/Graphic Designer/Video Editor: 30
- Consultant/Sr. Content Writer:05
- Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: 05
- Principal Consultant/Project Manager: 10
Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification
Educational Qualification:
Data Entry Operator/Office Boy:
Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.
Knowledge of Typing desirable.
Experience: Typing Speed minimum 40 w.p.m .
Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst:
Essential: B.tech in computer science and MBA from recognized university in marketing
Check notification link for details update of the eligibility and others.
Salary for BECIL Recruitment 2022
- Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: Rs 8000- 10000
- Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: Rs 15000-25000
- Research Associate/Content Writer: Rs 25000-40000
- Consultant/Sr. Content Writer: Rs 60000-80000
- Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: Rs 80000-100000
- Principal Consultant/Project Manager: Rs 100000+
Click Here For BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to Apply for BECIL recruitment 2022
Candidates are required to fill the Registration Form (copy available on the notification) and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with documents mentioned in the notification.