BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for 160 vacancies: Salary up to Rs 100000

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the various posts for deployment at “Department of Public Relation, Government of Madhya Pradesh” purely on fixed term contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23rd & 29th September, 2022.

You can check all the details regarding the Recruitment Notification below:

Important Dates

Date for Walk-in interaction/Interview: 23rd & 29th September 2022

Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Total posts- 160

Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: 50

Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: 50

Research Associate/Content Writer: 10

Associate Consultant/Creative content writer/Graphic Designer/Video Editor: 30

Consultant/Sr. Content Writer:05

Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: 05

Principal Consultant/Project Manager: 10

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator/Office Boy:

Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.

Knowledge of Typing desirable.

Experience: Typing Speed minimum 40 w.p.m .

Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst:

Essential: B.tech in computer science and MBA from recognized university in marketing

Check notification link for details update of the eligibility and others.

Salary for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: Rs 8000- 10000

Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: Rs 15000-25000

Research Associate/Content Writer: Rs 25000-40000

Consultant/Sr. Content Writer: Rs 60000-80000

Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: Rs 80000-100000

Principal Consultant/Project Manager: Rs 100000+

Click Here For BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to Apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to fill the Registration Form (copy available on the notification) and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with documents mentioned in the notification.