BECIL recruitment 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for 160 vacancies: Salary up to Rs 100000

By Sunita 0

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the various posts for deployment at “Department of Public Relation, Government of Madhya Pradesh” purely on fixed term contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23rd & 29th September, 2022.

You can check all the details regarding the Recruitment Notification below:

Important Dates 

Date for Walk-in interaction/Interview: 23rd & 29th September 2022

Vacancy Details for BECIL Recruitment 2022 

Total posts- 160

  • Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: 50
  • Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: 50
  • Research Associate/Content Writer: 10
  • Associate Consultant/Creative content writer/Graphic Designer/Video Editor: 30
  • Consultant/Sr. Content Writer:05
  • Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: 05
  • Principal Consultant/Project Manager: 10

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification
Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator/Office Boy:
Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.
Knowledge of Typing desirable.
Experience: Typing Speed minimum 40 w.p.m .

Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: 

Essential: B.tech in computer science and MBA from recognized university in marketing
Check notification link for details update of the eligibility and others.

Salary for BECIL Recruitment 2022 

  • Data Entry Operator/Office Boy: Rs 8000- 10000
  • Data Analyst/Social Media Analyst: Rs 15000-25000
  • Research Associate/Content Writer: Rs 25000-40000
  • Consultant/Sr. Content Writer: Rs 60000-80000
  • Sr. Consultant/Project Lead: Rs 80000-100000
  • Principal Consultant/Project Manager: Rs 100000+

Click Here For BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to Apply for BECIL recruitment 2022

Candidates are required  to fill the Registration Form (copy available on the notification) and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with documents mentioned in the notification.

 

You might also like
Recruitment

ONGC recruitment 2022: Application invited for 871 vacancies, Salary up to Rs…

Recruitment

5486 SBI clerk vacancies 2022: Last date for application September 27, apply soon

Recruitment

SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) post, Eligibility…

Recruitment

UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Salary of up to Rs 1,29,000, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.