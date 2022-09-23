ONGC recruitment 2022: Application invited for 871 vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ONGC has invited applications for Recruitment of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Sciences Disciplines at E1 level through GATE Score-2022. A total of 817 vacancies through GATE 2022 will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Interested job aspirants who have qualified in GATE-2022 exam and meets the required qualification can apply for the recruitment drive online at official website of ONGC – www.ongcindia.com. The last date for the submission of application form is October 12.

Interested candidates can check more information about the eligibility details, age limit, and how to apply below:

ONGC recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of online registration of application: September 22, 2022

Last date of online registration of application: October 12, 2022

ONGC recruitment 2022: vacancy details

A total of 871 vacancies of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level will be filled.

AEE- 641 posts

Chemist- 39 posts PG (Chemistry)

Geologist- 55 posts

Geophysicist- 78 posts PG (Relevant Discipline)

Programming Officer- 13 posts

Materials Management Officer- 32 posts

Transport Officer- 13 posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in Relevant Engineering discipline, PG (Relevant Discipline), Diploma/ Degree/ MCA, Degree (relevant) with minimum 60% marks.

Pay scales, Emoluments & Other Financial Benefits:

The basic pay is Rs 60,000 -1,80,000. Besides Basic Pay and annual increment @ 3%, the employee is entitled to allowances @ 35% of Basic Pay under Cafeteria Approach, Dearness Allowance, HRA/Company Accommodation, Contributory Provident Fund, Conveyance Maintenance, Leave Encashment, Substantial Performance Related Pay (PRP), Medical Facility for self and dependents, Gratuity, Post Retirement Benefit Scheme and Composite Social Security Scheme etc. as per Company rules.

How to Apply for ONGC recruitment 2022

Eligible & Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by going to the official website of ONGC – www.ongcindia.com and click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022. You can fill in the application and pay the application fee. Then Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can apply for maximum three (03) posts as per their qualification.

ONGC recruitment 2022: application fee

For General/ EWS/OBC category: Rs 300. ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Check detailed notification here