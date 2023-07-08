AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 775 Group B, C posts
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has released a notification for recruitment to fill up multiple Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ (Non-Faculty) vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The vacancies are available for the post of Group B (Assistant Engineer, Chief Cashier, Dietitian, Gas Officer Other) and Group C (Artist (Modellar), Cashier, Coding Clerk, DEO & Other).
The link for the online registration of the application will be available on the official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar i.e. https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.
AIIMS Group B, C Recruitment Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 775
Age Limit
The maximum age limit of the aspirants should be between 18 to 45 years. Age relaxation will be available for reserved category candidates as per the rules.
Method of Selection
The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) subject to obtaining Minimum Qualifying Marks in Skill Test/Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) as applicable.
Salary Details
The selected candidates will get a monthly pay scale of Level 01 to Level 08.
How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2023
Aspiring applicants fulfilling all the eligibility criteria in all respect can apply through online mode only. Candidates can submit the online application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.
Application Fees
- For Unreserved/OBC candidates is Rs 3000
- For SC/ST/EWS candidates is Rs 2400
- Persons with disabilities – Fees exempted