AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 490 JE posts, Check eligibility, salary and other details

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced recruitment for 490 Junior Executive jobs. The recruitment will be done via GATE 2024. The registration process has begun on April 2 and will continue till 1st May.
More Details
Vacancy:
The recruitment drive is set to recruit 490 Junior Executives in architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, and information technology via GATE 2024.
- Jr. Executive (Engineering- Civil): 90
- Jr. Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 106
- Jr. Executive (Electronics): 278
- Jr. Executive (Architecture): 03
- Jr. Executive (Information Technology): 13
Selection Procedure:
- Valid GATE 2024 Score
- Personal Interview
- Document Verification
Eligibility:
- Candidates must finish their engineering degree in a related discipline.
- Students in their final year are not eligible to apply via GATE 2024
Age Limit:
The maximum age for candidates is 27 years old. As for the reservation category, there is a relaxation of maximum age.
- OBC (Non-creamy Layer): 30 Years
- SC and ST Applicants: 32 Years
- PwD Applicants: 37 Years
Salary:
The salary for the JE will be between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 1,40,000, with a 3% rise.
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.
- Register for the position for which you are qualified
- After finishing, proceed to fill out the GATE registration number, year, paper, score, and marks out of 100.
- Use the user ID and password that was sent to you to log in.
- As directed, applicants must submit their photographs and signatures.
- After completing the form, applicants are required to wait 24 hours before paying the application costs.
- The 10-digit transaction reference number that starts with “DU” that is produced after payment should be saved by the candidates for future use.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.