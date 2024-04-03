AAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 490 JE posts, Check eligibility, salary and other details

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has announced recruitment for 490 Junior Executive jobs. The recruitment will be done via GATE 2024. The registration process has begun on April 2 and will continue till 1st May.

More Details

Vacancy:

The recruitment drive is set to recruit 490 Junior Executives in architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, and information technology via GATE 2024.

Jr. Executive (Engineering- Civil): 90

Jr. Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 106

Jr. Executive (Electronics): 278

Jr. Executive (Architecture): 03

Jr. Executive (Information Technology): 13

Selection Procedure:

Valid GATE 2024 Score

Personal Interview

Document Verification

Eligibility:

Candidates must finish their engineering degree in a related discipline.

Students in their final year are not eligible to apply via GATE 2024

Age Limit:

The maximum age for candidates is 27 years old. As for the reservation category, there is a relaxation of maximum age.

OBC (Non-creamy Layer): 30 Years

SC and ST Applicants: 32 Years

PwD Applicants: 37 Years

Salary:

The salary for the JE will be between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 1,40,000, with a 3% rise.

How to Apply: