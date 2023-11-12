AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for the posts of Junior Executive, Check details here
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) vacancy.
Application Fee
General Candidates: Rs 1000
For SC/ST/PWBD/ Female Candidates: No charges
Payment Mode: Online
Important Dates
Starting Dates to apply online: 1-11-2023
Ending Dates to apply online: 30-11-2023
On-line examination tentative dates: Announced online
Age Limit
Maximum Age: 27 Years
The age relaxation of the candidates will be done according to the rules.
Qualification
The candidates are required to have Bachelors’ degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or full time regular Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline.
Vacancy Details
A total of 496 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts are available under the notification.
UR: 199
EWS: 49
OBC: 140
SC: 75
ST: 33
Pay Scale
Junior Executive: [Group B: E-1 level]: Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000