AAI Recruitment 2023: Apply for the posts of Junior Executive, Check details here

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) vacancy. The candidates who are interested to apply for the post should go through the official notification and then apply for the post.

Application Fee

General Candidates: Rs 1000

For SC/ST/PWBD/ Female Candidates: No charges

Payment Mode: Online

Important Dates

Starting Dates to apply online: 1-11-2023

Ending Dates to apply online: 30-11-2023

On-line examination tentative dates: Announced online

Age Limit

Maximum Age: 27 Years

The age relaxation of the candidates will be done according to the rules.

Qualification

The candidates are required to have Bachelors’ degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or full time regular Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline.

Vacancy Details

A total of 496 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts are available under the notification.

UR: 199

EWS: 49

OBC: 140

SC: 75

ST: 33

Pay Scale

Junior Executive: [Group B: E-1 level]: Rs 40,000 – Rs 1,40,000