7th pay commission: India Post Recruitment 2022 underway, apply now to get salary upto Rs 1.12 lakh

The department of posts under the Ministry of Communication has invited applications to fill up the vacancy of the Technical Supervisor post.

The eligible and interested candidates will have to apply on or before 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

India Post Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Technical Supervisor- 01 post

Pay Scale of India Post Recruitment 2022:

Scale of pay for Technical Supervisor- Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400

India Post Recruitment 2022 eligibility:

Age limit

Age Limit for direct recruits- 22 to 30 years

Educational & other qualifications:

A Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from any recognized institution.

Practical experience in an automobile firm of repute or in a Government Workshop of two years.

5 years of experience in some factory or workshop for manufacture, repair, or maintenance of internal combustion engines.

Passed Matriculation Examination or possessing an equivalent qualification with practical experience of at least five years in some factory or workshop.

1 year of experience as a Service Engineer with a firm dealing in internal combustion engines or equipment worked with internal combustion engines.

India Post Recruitment 2022 selection process:

Selection of Technical Supervisor shall be made by means of a competitive Trade Test.

The date and venue of the test with the syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022: