6160 vacancies in SBI, graduates apply immediately

Golden opportunity to work in State Bank of India. A notification has been issued for filling up 6100 plus posts in SBI. Candidates can apply for this vacancy by visiting the official website of the bank.

The application process for this campaign has started on Friday September 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply till 21st September.

Post Details: 6,160

Important Date: Last date to apply is 21 September 2023. The written test will be held in October or November 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have graduated from any recognized university.

Age Limit: Candidates who are interested in this recruitment must be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected for this post through online written test and local language test. There will be 100 questions in the written test.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

Apart from English, question sets will be prepared in 13 languages. Apart from English, Hindi, there are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu.

Application Fee: Minority/OBC/EWS candidates have to pay Rs.300/- for application. Similarly candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will get slight relaxation in application fee.

You can check the official notification on the SBI website to know more details.