Zookeeper shows off baby anacondas in style, video goes viral

In a recent viral video, Zookeeper Jay Brewer took shared a captivating yet a chilling video of a box full of baby anacondas. Brewer introduced the babies to the world in style.

Zookeeper Brewer took to the video to introduce the baby anacondas to the world. Interestingly in the video, as Brewer spoke, the tiny beings could be seen attacking his hand with all their strength. Brewer explained in the video that the bites do not cause much pain, thanks to their size.

The caption that accompanied the video explains, “These babies are just trying to protect themselves.”

In the viral video, Brewer said, “These newborns sure are grumpy, and they are not afraid to strike anything or anyone. In the wild, these guys are hunted by basically everything and have to fend for themselves at all times. They got me a few times but luckily their bites don’t hurt too much.”

Zookeeper Brewer even explained that life is difficult for the baby anacondas in the wild. They have a constant need to defend themselves in the wild as there are numerous potential predators all around. He said, “These babies are just trying to protect themselves so I can’t blame them but one day they will become big and strong.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video of the zookeeper with his baby anacondas has gone viral on the internet. About four days back, it was shared on Instagram. The viral video has fetched about 625k views, over 15k likes and thousands of comments. Netizens took to the comments section of the video to shoot their curious questions on the context.