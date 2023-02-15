Youth singing Kailash Kher’s popular track ‘Teri Deewani’ for cops goes viral: Watch

If you’re looking for something to make you laugh, we’ve a video for you. So, a footage of a man singing Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani for Kerala cops on night duty has gone viral. This clip will definitely melt your hearts.

The now viral video shows a violinist and vocalist from Kerala named Kunhaniyan Sudev can be seen singing the popular track of Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani for the cops in Kozhikode. After hearing the song, the police were completely enthralled by his soulful voice as it was very clear to see from their expressions.

The clip was shared by the Kerala Police on Twitter with the caption,” “Kunhaniyan Sudev’s song feast for his colleagues who were on night duty in Kozhikode town yesterday.”

Take a look:



Since being shared online, the post has garnered more than 15k views and the number of likes is kept on increasing. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Kunhaniyan Sudev’s song feast for his colleagues who were on night duty in Kozhikode town yesterday.” Another commented, “Awesome.” A third comment read, “Amazing.”